From mocktails to meals, businesses across the Cape Fear prepare for New Year’s Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ringing in the New Year with an alcoholic drink is how many celebrate in the Cape Fear. For others, non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails are now an alternative in Wilmington.

Carter Jewell says she’s one of the first people in the state to open up a mocktail bar, called Mocksie. Jewell says there’s been a nationwide trend of cutting back on alcohol and she’s seen it grow in Wilmington in the past year since she opened her business.

“Whether they are sober or pregnant or taking a quick break or a long break, just being able to have a can in their hand like everybody else, being able to make their own decisions about what they are drinking, I think is really nice,” Jewell said.

Like many local bars, she’s preparing for the New Year by getting bubbly drinks ready for customers to celebrate. Unlike most bars, her negroni’s are ‘phony’. Jewell says it’s safe to drive home after drinking non-alcoholic drinks.

“We really try to offer things for everyone, regardless of where they are with their journey or relationship to alcohol,” Jewell said.

For other local businesses in the Cape Fear, the celebration focuses on food.

At Circa 1922 in downtown Wilmington, head chef Will Copeland says they’ve been preparing for their annual New Year’s Eve dinner since mid-November. Even with 23 years of experience under their belt, Copeland says it’s a lot of work.

“The hardest part is the prep leading up to it. And again, staying super organized,” Copeland said.

To him, it’s the most fun day of the year.

“Once service happens, it’s one of the easiest nights of the year. It just becomes a machine, and flawless,” Copeland said.

No matter how you celebrate, whether it’s with mocktails or cocktails, make sure to have a safe plan on how to get home this New Year’s Eve.

