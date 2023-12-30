Senior Connect
Missing boater search continues along Cape Fear River; strong current could have contributed to disappearance

Rescuers searched from the air, on land and in the water Thursday afternoon after a group of people was reported missing in the Cape Fear River south of Moncure.
(Cape Fear River)
By Willie Daniely and Shelle Jackson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Four people were rescued from the Cape Fear River on Thursday in Lee County.

Rescue crews were searching the river at Lett’s Landing on the 3200 block of Buckhorn Road just south of Moncure for five people who went to the river.

Rescuers searched from the air, on land and in the water Thursday afternoon after the teens were reported missing.

Authorities said the location of one of the people is unknown, but SWIFT water rescue teams were able to rescue four of them.

The four people who were rescued are expected to be okay.

The search for the fifth person continued on Friday. A dozen different departments had representatives help.

Lee County emergency management director Matthew Britt said the choppy flow of the water on Thursday made it a tough day for boaters.

“The water was rough yesterday,” Britt said. “They made it approximately a half-mile from launch and got in a rough current.”

You can read the full story at WRAL here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

