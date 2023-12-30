First Alert Forecast: dry & chilly end to 2023

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Final weekend of 2023! Whether you’re traveling, enjoying an extended reprieve from everyday life, or looking to pack up the holiday decorations, Your First Alert Forecast couldn’t be better! Saturday and Sunday will feature nonexistent rain chances and lots of sunshine in between a couple of cloudy intervals. Highs will be limited Saturday to the lower 50s but should rebound to the middle 50s Sunday. Overnight lows will dip to the freezing 30s in some cases Saturday night, but New Years Eve Sunday night won’t be quite as cold. That said, you’ll want to layer up, especially if you plan to ring in 2024 outdoors.

The first few days of the new year will feature minimal chances for showers aside from Monday night. Otherwise, sun & cloud intervals and variable 50-degree highs remain in the forecast. Rain chances will start to grow by late next week. No wash-outs but a good idea to keep the rain gear nearby.

