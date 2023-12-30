Senior Connect
Endangered zebra born on Christmas Day at Arizona zoo

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - An Arizona zoo got a special gift on Christmas Day.

A baby Grévy’s zebra was born!

Reid Park Zoo in Tucson says both the mom Anna and her newborn foal are doing well.

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.
Staff will be monitoring the pair closely in the coming weeks.

The Grévy’s zebra is the largest and most endangered species of zebra. Fewer than 2,000 remain in Africa today.

Details on a naming contest for the baby zebra will be announced on Reid Park Zoo’s social media in the coming days.

