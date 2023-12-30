Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."(Louisville Metro Animal Services)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Kentucky is working to find a forever home for a dog the team says is just feeling down.

According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, it took in the stray dog earlier this month that appears to be the “saddest dog at the shelter.”

He doesn’t have a name yet, and workers said they believe he is around 6 years old.

The dog is dealing with hip dysplasia issues and weighs around 80 pounds, the animal care team said.

“He’s just a sad guy,” the team shared. “He needs somebody.”

When filming a Facebook Live earlier this week, the dog could be seen sitting in a corner outside of the shelter. Workers said at one point, a tear rolled down his eye.

“He definitely needs someone to save him,” one of the workers said. “He is so scared. He just sits in the corner with tears in his eyes.”

The workers said he’s been around other dogs and from what they’ve seen, he doesn’t seem to mind them, but he doesn’t show much interest.

They said he is a big, gentle guy who hasn’t done anything to make them question his behavior.

The team doesn’t suspect he was abused or mistreated. They believe he would benefit from a foster home.

On Friday, the team said the dog will be going into a program at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Christmas Day crash involving two minors on dirt bike
Joe Gow was terminated as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor by a vote of the...
University chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn
Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to a house fire on Fairlawn Dr. on Dec. 28, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
People traveling through ILM airport.
‘This wasn’t in the plan’: Some travelers frustrated after big delay on flight out of Wilmington

Latest News

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s
North Carolina enforcing new laws for the new year
New law taking effect to push counties to file yearly audits on time
New Hanover County Schools' new electric bus, set to rollout on Jan. 2, 2024
Electric bus to begin picking up some students at New Hanover County Schools on Jan. 2