Surf City sea turtle rescue center holding survey for sea turtle naming theme
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is asking for the public’s input on a naming theme for their turtles in the new year.
The following themes are options on the survey:
- Flowers
- North Carolina Towns & Cities
- Pastries, Desserts, & Sweets
- Sea Shells
- Stars, Constellations, & Celestial Objects
To submit your vote, visit here.
