Surf City sea turtle rescue center holding survey for sea turtle naming theme

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is asking for the public’s input on a naming theme for their turtles in the new year.

The following themes are options on the survey:

Flowers

North Carolina Towns & Cities

Pastries, Desserts, & Sweets

Sea Shells

Stars, Constellations, & Celestial Objects

To submit your vote, visit here.

