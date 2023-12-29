Senior Connect
Surf City sea turtle rescue center holding survey for sea turtle naming theme

(Jeff Owen)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is asking for the public’s input on a naming theme for their turtles in the new year.

The following themes are options on the survey:

  • Flowers
  • North Carolina Towns & Cities
  • Pastries, Desserts, & Sweets
  • Sea Shells
  • Stars, Constellations, & Celestial Objects

To submit your vote, visit here.

