Several new laws to take effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple new laws passed throughout 2023 in North Carolina will take effect starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

Due to Senate Bill 157, teen drivers will have to wait nine months after getting their learner permit to get a limited provisional license instead of waiting six months. The waiting time had been 12 months for years, but it was shortened temporarily to six months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can learn more on WECT here.

The Local Government Commission will have the authority to start setting financial penalties for counties that fail to complete their audits on time. Senate Bill 299 was vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper but was passed regardless after a veto override.

Doctors will only be able to prescribe medicines like opioids and other Schedule 5 controlled substances electronically because of House Bill 190.

House Bill 201 says that teachers and state employees who retire early and go back to work will have to repay retirement benefits.

New adoption rules will also go into effect due to SB 615, letting adults be adopted by their former stepparent, which can have benefits like establishing inheritance rights.

If you owe money and are being threatened by a collection agency, you won’t have to prove damages to recover civil penalties thanks to SB 477.

Adult video websites will have to verify age because of HB 8, and some have already gotten ahead of this law by blocking access in North Carolina.

It will be illegal for addiction treatment facilities to falsely advertise because of HB 415.

HB 409 includes a section that allows license plate readers to start being used for missing person cases.

The governor won’t have the power to appoint state election board members anymore, and the number of Republicans and Democrats on the board will also be evened out due to SB 749.

The State Board of Elections will be required to hold on to election result documents for 22 months after an election is over with SB 747. Both SB 747 and 749 were passed after veto overrides.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.