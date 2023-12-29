Pet of the Week: Joplin and Jagger from Feline Matchmakers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a double feature: two kittens named Joplin and Jagger available for adoption through Feline Matchmakers.

The weeks-old kittens were dumped along with four of their siblings in a Tupperware tub near the New Center Drive Pet Smart on Sunday, Dec. 24. Joplin is the female black cat and Jagger is the ginger male cat.

Faith from Feline Matchmakers says they’re helping the litter get weened and bottle fed them for a couple weeks until they were able to handle pet food.

“They’ll be ready in the next week or two,” Faith said.

The whole litter is thriving and will be ready for adoption via Feline Matchmakers Inc.

“They’re rock stars,” she said.

You can fill out an application on the Feline Matchmakers website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.