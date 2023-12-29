Senior Connect
New Bern man nearly gave away his $250,000 ticket as a gift

The Perfect Gift(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man nearly gave away his The Perfect Gift winning ticket.

Eduardo Ortiz instead decided to keep the scratch-off and uncovered his $250,000 prize.

The lottery said he bought his tickets from the Royal Farms on Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard in New Bern. He bought a batch for Christmas presents and some for himself. This ticket was about to be given to someone else, but Ortiz decided to keep it.

“I’m so glad I didn’t give it away,” he laughed.

He took home his winnings Thursday and will use the money to pay off his parent’s house.

The Perfect Gift still has two available $250,000 prizes.

