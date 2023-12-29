Senior Connect
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher shuts doors for the day due to “spill” closing nearby roads

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher canceled the rest of its reservations for the day and closed early due to a “spill” on Friday afternoon, Dec. 29.

“As a result of a spill, the roads leading into the Aquarium are closed. The Aquarium is not taking any more visitors and we are canceling reservations with a full refund this afternoon,” an aquarium Facebook post states.

Anyone looking for ticket refund information is directed to call 910-772-0516.

