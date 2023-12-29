NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher shuts doors for the day due to “spill” closing nearby roads

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher canceled the rest of its reservations for the day and closed early due to a “spill” on Friday afternoon, Dec. 29.

“As a result of a spill, the roads leading into the Aquarium are closed. The Aquarium is not taking any more visitors and we are canceling reservations with a full refund this afternoon,” an aquarium Facebook post states.

Anyone looking for ticket refund information is directed to call 910-772-0516.

