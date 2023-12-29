Gas prices up for holiday weekend, expected to dip at beginning of 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of people are traveling over the next few days as we wrap up the holiday season, and as we see more people on the roads, you’ll likely see an increase in gas prices. too.

The current average for a gallon of regular gas in North Carolina and Wilmington is $2.99, according to AAA.

We’ve had a rollercoaster of a year with gas prices, seeing some close to $4/gallon and then we drop back down, and that’s been a consistent pattern across the country.

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy says this time last year we were seeing just slightly higher gas prices across the region... and that was coming off of a few months of some of the highest gas prices ever recorded. Just to put this in perspective for you, the difference in Wilmington is only a cent between now and this time last year.

But trends throughout this year have impacted how people are traveling this holiday season compared to last.

“I think more people have become interested in hitting the road for the holidays. Now the gas prices in many stations across the nation are below the $3 a gallon mark. That’s really the psychological barrier, right to seeing that too, is a lot better than seeing a three, but more Americans broadly hitting the road, because not only has the economy been slow to recover, but gas prices have been dropping significantly in the last couple of months opening the door for more Americans to decide to take that last minute holiday trip,” De Haan said.

We could expect to see some changes over the next few days with gas prices. De Haan says some of those lower prices will hold steady for a few months before likely starting to pick back up in the Spring of 2024.

“We are wrapping up 2023 with prices just a little bit higher than what we saw last year. But we will soon see that year-on-year comparison go negative. Last year, we saw a big polar vortex knocking out several refineries that caused gas prices last year to start surging approaching the end of the year. This year, we’re not really seeing a surge, just a gentle increase. But there’s still a window of opportunity for potential decreasing prices,” De Haan said. “Over the next couple of months, refineries have been churning out gasoline at very high pace, all that gasoline is going to have to be moved out of the system, before refineries start to transition to summer gasoline. And that’s something that will start probably in the mid to late February. So still a window of opportunity for some of the lowest gas prices of the year. Once we start the new year, gas prices should stay relatively low, but then they are going to start a seasonal rise in mid to late February.”

While the national average is expected to drop for 2024, Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the most expensive holiday in 2024 for gas prices.

Click here to see Gas Buddy’s full 2024 outlook.

