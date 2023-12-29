First Alert Forecast: running the gambit of 50s as 2023 winds down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Friday will feature temperatures spanning the middle and upper 50s and more abundant sunshine than days past. Highs Saturday will slide to the lower 50s and rebound by New Years Eve Sunday. Overnight lows will continue to slip into the middle and upper 30s Friday night, lower 30s Saturday night, and upper 30s Sunday night.

Rain chances ought to remain near zero as the calendar flips to 2024. With 8.18″ of rain measured at ILM Airport this Month, December 2023 will go down as the second wettest December on record, second only to 2009. Shower chances will remain slim for the first few days of the new year, but look to pick up late in the week.

See details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

