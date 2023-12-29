Senior Connect
Electric bus to begin picking up some students at New Hanover County Schools on Jan. 2

New Hanover County Schools' new electric bus, set to rollout on Jan. 2, 2024
New Hanover County Schools' new electric bus, set to rollout on Jan. 2, 2024(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The new New Hanover County Schools electric bus will start picking up some students as school begins on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Per a NHCS press release, Electric Bus 421 will pick up students at Mary C. Williams Elementary, J.C. Roe Center and Hoggard High School that previously rode Bus 422 in the mornings. Bus 422 will continue to drive students during afternoon bus service.

It will cover the route for a several months and then switch to a different route to let other drivers and riders experience the bus. NHCS also plans to survey students and drivers about their experiences on the bus.

“Unlike traditional buses the electric bus operates almost silently, so the district is encouraging students to be waiting at their stop at pick-up time instead of listening for the bus’s arrival. Parents of the affected riders will receive updates in EduLog, the portal for tracking buses,” the press release states.

The district says it is one of five in the state that has an electric bus in operation.

“The new zero-emission buses will reduce fuel and maintenance costs while improving air quality for students, according to the North Carolina Department Environmental Quality, which is distributing them as part of the Volkswagen settlement,” the press release continues.

If you’re a parent with questions or concerns, NHCS says you can reach out to its transportation division at 910-254-4298 or email BusRouting@NHCS.net.

