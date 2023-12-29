Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Dolly Parton surprises terminally ill fan with personal phone call and message

A terminally ill fan hoped to meet Dolly Parton and she surprised him with a call. (Source: LeGrand Gold & Alice Wills Gold/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREM, Utah (Gray News) - Dolly Parton recently surprised a terminally ill fan who wanted to meet the iconic singer with a personal call.

According to The Washington Post, LeGrand Gold learned that his stage four colon cancer had become terminal, and he was worried he might not complete all his bucket list items.

About a year ago, Gold wrote on a napkin 11 tasks he wanted to accomplish.

He figured one of them, meeting Parton, would be impossible.

But after Gold’s wife, Alice, posted his wish online, Gold received a call from Parton this week while at his Utah home.

Gold, 48, was reportedly shocked to hear the voice of one of his favorite musicians.

According to reports, the two spoke for about four minutes with Parton changing the lyrics of “I Will Always Love You” to “I will always love LG,” using his nickname.

Gold is expected to live two to 12 more months, The Washington Post reports.

He shared that Parton’s call “meant a lot.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Photos show that a semi-truck collided with a barrier near the Front Street exit.
Eastbound traffic slowed on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge as crews respond to crash
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Christmas Day crash involving two minors on dirt bike
Home for the holidays
Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home
District Attorney Ben David believes the deadly shooting was a targeted attack.
Suspect in deadly Christmas party shooting appears in court

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
Dead Crow Comedy Room to host fundraiser for Wilmington Firefighters Local 129
Dead Crow Comedy Room to host fundraiser for Wilmington Firefighters Local 129
New Hanover Co. paid law firm over $25K to pursue acquisition of gentlemen’s club before...
New Hanover Co. paid law firm over $25K to pursue acquisition of gentlemen’s club before backing down
Construction underway for Starway Village affordable housing project
Construction underway for Starway Village affordable housing project
Shallotte reports second sewage spill this month
Shallotte reports second sewage spill this month