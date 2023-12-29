CFPUA stops sanitary sewer overflow at Medical Center Drive

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority stopped a sanitary sewer overflow on Friday, Dec. 29, according to a CFPUA announcement.

“At 2:14 p.m., CFPUA was notified about a manhole overflowing near 1099 Medical Center Drive. Crews responded immediately and were able to clear a blockage in the sewer line and stop the spill by 2:40 p.m.,” the announcement states.

CFPUA says an estimated 780 gallons of untreated wastewater leaked during the overflow, some of which reached a nearby lake. The utility says its crews are cleaning with the help of Vactor trucks and are still investigating the spill site.

“CFPUA Environmental Management staff are conducting water sampling in the area, and the N.C. Division of Water Resources has been notified,” the announcement continues.

