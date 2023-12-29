Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Carolina Beach to begin 2024 parking pass, re-entry decal and golf cart permit sales on Jan. 1

Town of Carolina Beach
Town of Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach will begin to sell 2024 parking passes, re-entry decals, and golf cart permits on Jan. 1.

Town officials shared the following info on each of the permits:

• Digital Parking Pass (for automobiles and low speed vehicles): Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach residents and property/business owners at a cost of $40* each. A completed application, vehicle registration, and proof of residency or property/business ownership are required (example: tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address).

• CBD Employee Digital Parking Pass: Available to Carolina Beach Central Business District (CBD) business owners to purchase for employees working in the CBD at a cost of $100* each. A completed application and vehicle registration are required.

• Re-entry Decal: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners at no cost through March 31. A $20* fee will be charged for re-entry decals obtained after March 31. A completed application, vehicle registration, and proof of residency or property/business ownership are required (example: tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

• Golf Cart Permit: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners that have obtained a permit in the previous calendar year at a cost of $100* each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required. The application can be found here.

All permit types will be available for purchase online Jan. 1 at https://bit.ly/3GT0AdC.

Permits also can be purchased in person at the parking office (1708 Canal Dr) or Town Hall (1121 N. Lake Park Blvd.) starting Jan. 2.

If you have any questions about purchasing a 2024 parking pass, re-entry decal, or golf cart permit, contact the parking office at 910-458-4614.

*Prices subject to change; additional third-party processing fees may apply.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Christmas Day crash involving two minors on dirt bike
Joe Gow was terminated as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor by a vote of the...
University chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn
Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to a house fire on Fairlawn Dr. on Dec. 28, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
People traveling through ILM airport.
‘This wasn’t in the plan’: Some travelers frustrated after big delay on flight out of Wilmington

Latest News

Neighbors in the Emerald Ridge area of Pender County say they've had to deal with discolored...
‘Enough is enough’: Neighbors in Pender County express concerns about discolored tap water
Dead Crow Comedy Room to host fundraiser for Wilmington Firefighters Local 129
Dead Crow Comedy Room to host fundraiser for Wilmington Firefighters Local 129
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
New Hanover Co. paid law firm over $25K to pursue acquisition of gentlemen’s club before...
New Hanover Co. paid law firm over $25K to pursue acquisition of gentlemen’s club before backing down