Carolina Beach to begin 2024 parking pass, re-entry decal and golf cart permit sales on Jan. 1

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach will begin to sell 2024 parking passes, re-entry decals, and golf cart permits on Jan. 1.

Town officials shared the following info on each of the permits:

• Digital Parking Pass (for automobiles and low speed vehicles): Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach residents and property/business owners at a cost of $40* each. A completed application, vehicle registration, and proof of residency or property/business ownership are required (example: tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address).

• CBD Employee Digital Parking Pass: Available to Carolina Beach Central Business District (CBD) business owners to purchase for employees working in the CBD at a cost of $100* each. A completed application and vehicle registration are required.

• Re-entry Decal: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners at no cost through March 31. A $20* fee will be charged for re-entry decals obtained after March 31. A completed application, vehicle registration, and proof of residency or property/business ownership are required (example: tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

• Golf Cart Permit: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners that have obtained a permit in the previous calendar year at a cost of $100* each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required. The application can be found here.

All permit types will be available for purchase online Jan. 1 at https://bit.ly/3GT0AdC.

Permits also can be purchased in person at the parking office (1708 Canal Dr) or Town Hall (1121 N. Lake Park Blvd.) starting Jan. 2.

If you have any questions about purchasing a 2024 parking pass, re-entry decal, or golf cart permit, contact the parking office at 910-458-4614.

*Prices subject to change; additional third-party processing fees may apply.

