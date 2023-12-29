Cape Fear Cooking: Charcuterie tips for New Year’s Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking for a quick and easy food item that is sure to please at your New Year’s Eve gathering? Try making a charcuterie plate.

It can be as simple or as intricate as you like, featuring everything from cheese cubes and pepperoni slices to aged cheddar and cured meats.

But since we are talking New Year’s Eve, it’s time to celebrate the new year and have some flair about it. So let’s take our charcuterie plate up a notch and create something that will not only look great but have plenty of flavor as well.

When selecting your cheeses, go with a variety of options, and be sure to select cheeses that fit different flavor profiles. Let’s say an aged cheddar, a smoked gouda, a creamy Havarti and some brie.

Then select a meat, this can either be a pack from the grocery store that includes several different kinds of salami, or something exotic like smoked salmon.

Next, throw some sweet fruits or jams on the tray as well, and be sure to include a condiment like honey or a spicy mustard; don’t forget the crackers.

Of course, if you want to go a vegan route, there are several vegan cheeses on the market now, and coupling those with some fruit, condiments, and crackers would make for a lovely charcuterie board.

The key here is to have fun with what you put together, give it some thought, and enjoy time with your family and friends.

