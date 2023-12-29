Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas

FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A lucky sports bettor made his own multimillion-dollar Christmas gift.

According to multiple reports, Travis Dufner turned a $5 wager into almost a half-million-dollar payout.

He reportedly cashed in on a 14-leg parlay by successfully choosing 14 NFL players to score touchdowns in Week 16.

On Christmas Day, Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown cashed Dufner’s final selection to complete his parlay.

“I’ve put plenty of these parlays down before. I’ve hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this,” WPVI quoted Dufner.

He shared that he plans to pay off student loans, car payments while making some investments with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Photos show that a semi-truck collided with a barrier near the Front Street exit.
Eastbound traffic slowed on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge as crews respond to crash
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Christmas Day crash involving two minors on dirt bike
Home for the holidays
Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home
District Attorney Ben David believes the deadly shooting was a targeted attack.
Suspect in deadly Christmas party shooting appears in court

Latest News

The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Man shot mother, leads Vegas police on chase as he carjacked bystanders, killing father of 7
Dead Crow Comedy Room to host fundraiser for Wilmington Firefighters Local 129
Dead Crow Comedy Room to host fundraiser for Wilmington Firefighters Local 129
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
New Hanover Co. paid law firm over $25K to pursue acquisition of gentlemen’s club before...
New Hanover Co. paid law firm over $25K to pursue acquisition of gentlemen’s club before backing down
CFPUA moving customer service back to regular administrative building
CFPUA moving customer service back to regular administrative building