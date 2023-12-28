Senior Connect
What happens to Christmas trees once they’re recycled? One family shares their experience

By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s tradition for the Huerta family to decorate their home with a real Christmas tree. Two days after Christmas, Daniel Huerta, his wife, and his daughters dropped off their tree to make room for the newest member of the family.

“Right now, we’re actually working on our nursery at home. We got a baby coming,” Huerta said.

The trees won’t go to waste. They will be recycled into mulch and composted in New Hanover County parks.

“I feel like it’s a good way to you know, help the environment and the Earth. “We’re bringing our trees, dropping them off and they can use to make fertilizer and you know, mulch, instead of chopping down trees,” Huerta said.

His daughters agree.

“If we kill the environment, it won’t be good,” Daniella Huerta said.

There are many ways that a Christmas tree can be repurposed.

Skywatch Bird Rescue is asking people to donate their Christmas trees for their birds.

“If your Christmas tree is still green, please donate it to the animals instead of tossing it! We have many animals here who LOVE a green tree in their cage!” a Facebook post says.

In the past, recycled Christmas trees have been used to restore dunes at the beach.

Related; Christmas trees recycled to protect Carolina Beach dunes

No matter what they’re used for, Huerta believes recycling their tree at a county pickup spot is a safer option than some of the alternatives.

“I’ve seen a lot of trees that are just dumped in the woods, and I don’t think it’s very safe cause they dry up a lot and it could cause fires,” Huerta said.

Huerta and his daughters hope by recycling their tree, they’re making a difference.

In New Hanover County, trees can be dropped off for free at the following locations.

  • The Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road
  • The Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road
  • New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North

Artificial trees will not be accepted. Ornaments, lights and tinsel must be removed before dropping off.

“Other holiday-related items like gift wrap, paper or cardboard boxes, holiday cards, old gadgets and electronics can be recycled at the county’s recycling processing facility,” a county press release said.

For more information, visit NHC.gov.

