Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

THE365 coming to WECT programming lineup

(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The new year will bring exciting changes to the WECT programming lineup.

THE365 will be on WECT 6.3 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in I Am Legend and Tyler Perry in Madea’s Family Reunion, along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s Queen Sugar.

You can watch for free on WECT 6.3.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on WECT 6.3 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Christmas Day crash involving two minors on dirt bike
Joe Gow was terminated as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor by a vote of the...
University chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn
Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to a house fire on Fairlawn Dr. on Dec. 28, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
People traveling through ILM airport.
‘This wasn’t in the plan’: Some travelers frustrated after big delay on flight out of Wilmington

Latest News

Cape Fear Gardening: Growing American Beauty berry shrubs
Cape Fear Gardening: Growing American Beauty berry shrubs
Cape Fear Gardening: Which mulch is right for your yard?
Cape Fear Gardening: Which mulch is right for your yard?
Cape Fear Gardening: How to use leaves as mulch
Cape Fear Gardening: How to use leaves as mulch
Cape Fear Gardening: 'Garbage to Gardens' composting program
Cape Fear Gardening: 'Garbage to Gardens' composting program