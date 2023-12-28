THE365 coming to WECT programming lineup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The new year will bring exciting changes to the WECT programming lineup.

THE365 will be on WECT 6.3 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in I Am Legend and Tyler Perry in Madea’s Family Reunion, along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s Queen Sugar.

You can watch for free on WECT 6.3.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on WECT 6.3 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

