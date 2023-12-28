Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘This wasn’t in the plan’: Some travelers frustrated after big delay on flight out of Wilmington

People traveling through ILM airport.
People traveling through ILM airport.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While most departing flights have been on time throughout the busy holiday travel season, weather impacts in other parts of the country have caused delays for some flights. One of those flights was delayed more than three hours from Wilmington to Charlotte Thursday morning.

Omari Mclendon and his wife were supposed to be on that flight around 7 o’clock Thursday morning but didn’t take off until closer to 10:30 a.m. Mclendon said they are traveling to Jacksonville, Florida on a surprise trip.

Mclendon and others on the flight say it’s frustrating having to wait at the airport longer than they had anticipated, but they’re glad they were able to rebook later flights for the same day.

“You can make more money, you can plan more trips for another day, but the time we waste or wait today, you can’t get that back,” Mclendon said. “This obviously this wasn’t in the plan, the itinerary but we’ll adjust.”

The only difference--they now have a six-hour layover in Charlotte.

“It’s challenging because we don’t get much travel time in general and a lot of times you just want to have R&R, you want rest and relaxation, but there’s not many people [who] get much quality rest and relaxation in an airport, then there’s the transit there’s delay there’s the ‘are we going to going to make our next flight?’ all of those things to be considered,” Mclendon said. “I‘m just grateful to be able to have a trip. If I could have it without delays, of course we want it that way. But we’ll just make the most of the time we do have and not be worried about the time we don’t have.”

Airport officials say if you have any connecting flights after your flight from Wilmington, you should constantly check for any delays or cancellations because that can impact your trip overall.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Photos show that a semi-truck collided with a barrier near the Front Street exit.
Eastbound traffic slowed on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge as crews respond to crash
Home for the holidays
Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home
Derrick Lamont Jones
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Christmas Day crash involving two minors on dirt bike

Latest News

Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to a house fire on Fairlawn Dr. on Dec. 28, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
Burgaw's annual New Year's Eve Blueberry Drop.
New Year’s Eve events across southeastern North Carolina
The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
CFPUA has announced that its customers will be able to do business in-person at the CFPUA...
CFPUA moving customer service back to regular administrative building