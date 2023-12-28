‘This wasn’t in the plan’: Some travelers frustrated after big delay on flight out of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While most departing flights have been on time throughout the busy holiday travel season, weather impacts in other parts of the country have caused delays for some flights. One of those flights was delayed more than three hours from Wilmington to Charlotte Thursday morning.

Omari Mclendon and his wife were supposed to be on that flight around 7 o’clock Thursday morning but didn’t take off until closer to 10:30 a.m. Mclendon said they are traveling to Jacksonville, Florida on a surprise trip.

Mclendon and others on the flight say it’s frustrating having to wait at the airport longer than they had anticipated, but they’re glad they were able to rebook later flights for the same day.

“You can make more money, you can plan more trips for another day, but the time we waste or wait today, you can’t get that back,” Mclendon said. “This obviously this wasn’t in the plan, the itinerary but we’ll adjust.”

The only difference--they now have a six-hour layover in Charlotte.

“It’s challenging because we don’t get much travel time in general and a lot of times you just want to have R&R, you want rest and relaxation, but there’s not many people [who] get much quality rest and relaxation in an airport, then there’s the transit there’s delay there’s the ‘are we going to going to make our next flight?’ all of those things to be considered,” Mclendon said. “I‘m just grateful to be able to have a trip. If I could have it without delays, of course we want it that way. But we’ll just make the most of the time we do have and not be worried about the time we don’t have.”

Airport officials say if you have any connecting flights after your flight from Wilmington, you should constantly check for any delays or cancellations because that can impact your trip overall.

