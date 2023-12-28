Shallotte reports second sewage spill this month

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte recently reported a spill of approximately 1,500 gallons of untreated wastewater.

According to town officials, the discharge took place at its force main located at 4585 Main Street during the afternoon of Dec. 27 after “a sewer service was struck by a contractor.”

Officials say some of the discharged wastewater reached the Woodward Branch.

“The broken line was immediately repaired to prevent further discharge,” according to a news release.

The Division of Environmental Quality was notified of the event Thursday Dec. 28.

More than 13,000 gallons of sewage were discharged in Shallotte on Dec. 18 with some of the discharge reaching the Woodward Branch.

