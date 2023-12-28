Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shallotte reports second sewage spill this month

(WALB/ Gray TV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte recently reported a spill of approximately 1,500 gallons of untreated wastewater.

According to town officials, the discharge took place at its force main located at 4585 Main Street during the afternoon of Dec. 27 after “a sewer service was struck by a contractor.”

Officials say some of the discharged wastewater reached the Woodward Branch.

“The broken line was immediately repaired to prevent further discharge,” according to a news release.

The Division of Environmental Quality was notified of the event Thursday Dec. 28.

More than 13,000 gallons of sewage were discharged in Shallotte on Dec. 18 with some of the discharge reaching the Woodward Branch.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Photos show that a semi-truck collided with a barrier near the Front Street exit.
Eastbound traffic slowed on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge as crews respond to crash
Home for the holidays
Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home
Derrick Lamont Jones
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Dr. Meine says people often don’t want to burden family members or ruin the holiday by going...
‘Nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack’: Cardiologist says more people die of heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan.1 than any other time

Latest News

The Huerta family dropped off their Christmas tree two days after Christmas in the hopes it...
What happens to Christmas trees once they’re recycled? One family shares their experience
Holly Ridge extends hotel stay for former Holly Plaza residents; Mayor Jeff Winzel gives...
Holly Ridge extends hotel stay for former Holly Plaza residents; Mayor Jeff Winzel gives statement
What happens to Christmas trees once they’re recycled?
What happens to Christmas trees once they’re recycled?
ADR Fire Department taking donations for family displaced following Christmas morning house fire
ADR Fire Department taking donations for family displaced following Christmas morning house fire