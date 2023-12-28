Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Powerball 1-6-24

Powerball Winning Numbers for 1-6-24 at 11pm
Powerball Winning Numbers for 12-27-2023 11pm
Powerball Winning Numbers for 12-27-2023 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewery takes legal action claiming someone tampered with its beer at local store
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Jan. 6, 2024.
First Alert Forecast: rain winding down for now, a powerful storm will impact southeast NC by Tuesday
A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.
Woman seeks answers after she says her mail hasn’t been delivered in a month
The Wilmington NC Social Security office has been temporarily closed for in-person services...
Wilmington Social Security office closure causing issues for locals
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
Wave Tranist, WMPO seek to expand RideMICRO service ahead of CFMB lane closures

Latest News

New research found link to hormones and nausea during pregnancy
Researchers find new link between hormone levels and pregnancy nausea
‘Tragic house fire’ claims two lives in Macon County, deputies say
The Wilmington NC Social Security office has been temporarily closed for in-person services...
Wilmington Social Security office closure causing issues for locals
Edward Teach Brewery in Wilmington, NC
Edward Teach Brewery takes legal action claiming someone tampered with its beer at local store
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
Wave Tranist, WMPO seek to expand RideMICRO service ahead of CFMB lane closures