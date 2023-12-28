Oak Island Town Manager set to retire in July 2024

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Town Manager David Kelly has announced that he plans to retire in July, per a town announcement.

Per the town, Kelly expects to put in a formal notice to the town council about his plans to retire on Jan. 2, and the retirement will be effective July 1. This will give the town time to transition to a new manager.

“It is truly our Town staff, and our collective achievements in improving our Town, which I cherish the most,” Kelly said in the news release. “The public interactions, professional accomplishments, and memories made with fellow coworkers comprise my fondest memories since my first day with the Town over three decades ago, to recall all of them would be impossible. The time and devotion I have given to this Town could not have been possible without the support of my family, whom I eagerly await devoting my time to moving forward.”

Kelly started with the Brunswick County Water Utilities Department in 1988, eventually moving to the town of Yaupon Beach in 1992. As chief building inspector and eventually public utility director for the town, he helped the towns of Yaupon Beach and Long Beach merge into the modern-day Town of Oak Island in the late 90s.

He stayed as public services director after the merger from then until 2017, when he was named town manager after the firing of Tim Holloman.

“Since becoming Town Manager, David has implemented plans to improve the Town’s working relationship with other government entities and to continue building a team atmosphere among Town employees. He has overseen a wide range of projects including the storm response and recovery efforts following Hurricanes Matthew, Florence and Isaias, the FEMA Emergency Dune Restoration Projects. Financing, and engineering for long-term beach nourishment for proposed and future projects, Oak Island Fishing Pier Replacement Project, rebuilding of the Kevin Bell Skatepark, and the addition of the Splashpad, Amphitheater and Pirate Ship Playground to the Middleton Park Complex. He continues to work with NCDOT for pedestrian safety projects, and on sewer system upgrades and planned improvements to the Town’s public parking areas, among many other projects,” the news release continues.

