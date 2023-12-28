Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. paid law firm over $25K to pursue acquisition of gentlemen’s club before backing down

Cheetah Premier Gentleman's Club of Wilmington(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners passed a resolution in November instructing county staff to explore acquiring the Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club through a legal process called eminent domain. The county spent more than $25,000 in legal fees to explore the process before deciding to rescind the resolution.

Governments can use eminent domain in North Carolina to acquire private land for themselves, however, it does require ‘just compensation’ as well as a reason why a government can take private property. The county had set aside $2.36 million to purchase the property when the resolution passed in November.

At the time, the county said it needed the Cheetah Club property to create more parking spaces for the county’s government center, which is right next to the strip club.

After the resolution passed unanimously on Nov. 6, the county entered a contract with the law firm Ward and Smith, P.A. to explore using eminent domain to acquire the property.

In the week following the county’s resolution, Mike Barber, an attorney representing the club’s property owners, said no one representing New Hanover County had contacted the club about acquiring the property. Barber said the club would be willing to share its parking lot with the county, and claimed the county would only gain 12-20 extra parking spaces by purchasing and tearing down the building.

On Dec. 12, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to rescind the resolution to explore eminent domain and instead decided to continue negotiations with the property owners about purchasing the property voluntarily.

New Hanover County Chief Communications Officer Josh Smith says the county paid Ward and Smith $25,695 for the law firm’s work on the eminent domain process before deciding against taking legal action to acquire the Cheetah Club. Smith says $3,500 of that was advanced for a valuation consultant retained by the firm.

Smith says Ward and Smith is no longer representing the county in negotiations with the club’s property owners.

