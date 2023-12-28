Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to become chilly to ring in 2024

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening, Dec. 27, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this final Thursday of 2023. Following a mild stretch stemming from the holidays, Temperatures will start to wiggle down as the year comes to a close. Highs will fall from the 60s Thursday to the 50s Friday through the first few days of the new year. Overnight lows will return to the 40s and 30s, too, so have the winter wardrobe ready to go again!

Aside from lingering clouds Thursday, skies will likely remain partly to mostly sunny through the end of the year with a chance for a stray shower by Monday & Tuesday.

See details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. The app is free and it travels well!

