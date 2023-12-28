Senior Connect
Endangered missing alert issued for 4-year-old and infant in Colorado

An endangered alert was issued Thursday for 4-year-old Zuryah and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker...
An endangered alert was issued Thursday for 4-year-old Zuryah and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker from Colorado.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STERLING, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Thursday for two young children reported missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for 4-year-old Zuryah Thalacker and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker.

Officials say the children have been missing since Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when they were last seen in the Sterling area.

The children may be with 28-year-old Justina Lambert.

A photo of Justina Lambert, a person of interest in the disappearance of two children from...
A photo of Justina Lambert, a person of interest in the disappearance of two children from Colorado.

The alert says the children are believed to be traveling in a 2007 White Nissan Murano with CA license plate 9ERA912, with the rear bumper missing.

The CBI did not disclose the relationship between the three in the alert.

Anyone who sees the children or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

