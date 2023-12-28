Senior Connect
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington

Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to a house fire on Fairlawn Dr. on Dec. 28, 2023.
Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to a house fire on Fairlawn Dr. on Dec. 28, 2023.(Wilmington Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning in Wilmington.

According to a Facebook post from the Wilmington Fire Department, flames and smoke were showing when firefighters arrived at a home on Fairlawn Drive.

“A primary and secondary search confirmed no one was still inside the home,” the posts states. “Crews jumped into action, knocking the fire down quickly. However, one pet passed away in the fire and one person was transported to the hospital.”

Officials say that the fire has been ruled accidental and electrical in nature.

