Construction underway for Starway Village affordable housing project
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The old Starway Flea Market off Carolina Beach Road is one step closer to being prepped for new affordable housing.

Construction is now underway, and the last standing building has been brought down.

The nearly $15 million affordable housing project will have 278 units, and the Wilmington Housing Authority is issuing bonds worth over $23 million to help pay for it. Some of the units will be dedicated to disabled, homeless, or mobility-impaired people.

The project is expected to be complete by 2025.

Wilmington City Council approves funds for Starway Village, road projects
Local Government Commission approves WHA’s proposed bonds for Starway Village
Wilmington receives $9 million award from state for affordable housing, Starway Village to move forward

