CFPUA moving customer service back to regular administrative building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA has announced that its customers will be able to do business in-person at the CFPUA administrative building at 235 Government Center Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays on the second floor. Customer service had been operating out of the New Hanover County Government Center since August due to plumbing damage at the CFPUA administrative building.

“CFPUA’s downtown lobby at 305 Chestnut Street remains open for in-person visits during regular business hours. Customers may also manage their CFPUA accounts by calling 910-332-6550 and using the Interactive Voice-Response system or online at CFPUA.org/Online,” a CFPUA announcement states.

