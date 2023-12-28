Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

CFPUA moving customer service back to regular administrative building

CFPUA has announced that its customers will be able to do business in-person at the CFPUA...
CFPUA has announced that its customers will be able to do business in-person at the CFPUA administrative building at 235 Government Center Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA has announced that its customers will be able to do business in-person at the CFPUA administrative building at 235 Government Center Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays on the second floor. Customer service had been operating out of the New Hanover County Government Center since August due to plumbing damage at the CFPUA administrative building.

“CFPUA’s downtown lobby at 305 Chestnut Street remains open for in-person visits during regular business hours. Customers may also manage their CFPUA accounts by calling 910-332-6550 and using the Interactive Voice-Response system or online at CFPUA.org/Online,” a CFPUA announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Photos show that a semi-truck collided with a barrier near the Front Street exit.
Eastbound traffic slowed on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge as crews respond to crash
Home for the holidays
Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home
Derrick Lamont Jones
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Dr. Meine says people often don’t want to burden family members or ruin the holiday by going...
‘Nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack’: Cardiologist says more people die of heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan.1 than any other time

Latest News

The non-native species threatens South Carolina wildlife, DNR said.
Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Christmas Day crash involving two minors on dirt bike
Shallotte reports second sewage spill this month
The Huerta family dropped off their Christmas tree two days after Christmas in the hopes it...
What happens to Christmas trees once they’re recycled? One family shares their experience