Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances

87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.

You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.

Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.

One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:

  • 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
  • 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
  • 20% covers savings and debt repayment

With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.

Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Photos show that a semi-truck collided with a barrier near the Front Street exit.
Eastbound traffic slowed on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge as crews respond to crash
Home for the holidays
Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home
Derrick Lamont Jones
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Christmas Day crash involving two minors on dirt bike

Latest News

Palestinians walk through the aftermath of the Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp...
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north
Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to a house fire on Fairlawn Dr. on Dec. 28, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to early morning house fire in Wilmington
Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio...
Texas has arrested thousands on trespassing charges at the border. Illegal crossings are still high
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished
The recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing...
BlendJet recalls nearly 5 million blenders due to laceration hazards, dozens of injury reports