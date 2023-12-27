Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing teen

Mark Hyppolite
Mark Hyppolite(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 16-year-old Mark Hyppolite.

According to the WPD, Hyppolite was last seen on Friday, Dec. 22, in Wilmington. At the time, he was wearing a white, hooded jacket and black and white Adidas pants.

Police describe Hyppolite as being 5′10″ tall, weighing 130 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

