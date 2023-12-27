‘The holidays are hard . . . and that’s hard for family to understand’: Veteran talks about mental health challenges during the holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holiday season can pose a big challenge to people struggling with their mental health.

Surveys show about every 3 in 5 Americans feel their mental health takes a hit this time of year, and for veterans that number is much higher.

“We’re extended family, because there are experiences that you won’t have with your family and friends and loved ones that you will have with your comrades. And that’s the kind of thing that makes you feel part of something, when you’re away from your family. For me, it’s everybody’s everywhere,” Veteran Brian Adamson said.

The holidays can be stressful for not only veterans, but active duty servicemembers, too, as many of them are away from their families and friends, so it can take a toll quickly.

“My closest family is probably 90 minutes away. The holidays are hard, don’t get me wrong. And you know, when the sun doesn’t come out, that makes it worse. And then when you see people, you know, having a good time, you know, out with family, it just doesn’t make it easy. And then on top of that you deal with your own traumas and whatnot, because, you know, I’m a PTSD guy. And sometimes driving for me is not, it’s not a thing. And that’s hard for family to understand. So, you know, perceptions, perspectives, and helping other people change their perspectives on veterans, especially in this area, and within my family within, you know, my friends, is one of my personal missions,” Adamson said. “And is of course part of the Veterans Resilience Project’s goals to get better understanding better care, better camaraderie. And then maybe we can do things like this to make that category of people that don’t like to come out of their houses and deal with people, they may be more encouraged to come out and deal and know where to go.”

If you know someone who might be alone over the holidays, just be sure to check in on them and see if there’s anything you can do to help or make them feel more at home.

Adamson is on the board for the Cape Fear Veterans Resilience Project (VRP) and he says during his days in the Army it always helped getting letters and care packages from loved ones and even strangers sometimes.

“These are important things, especially when, you know, I’ve been on the receiving end of care packages from people I didn’t even know. And I [got to] tell you that that. I mean, that brightens your day. I don’t care who you are, you know, if you open a package, and some five-year-old wrote you a car, man, I’m good,” Adamson said. “[It] doesn’t take much. It [doesn’t] take much. It really doesn’t. I would encourage people, I understand, you know, thank you for your service, but I would encourage people to say, hey, you know, thank you for serving. But what did you do? And how was it? And how are you now? Are you good with it? I know, people are afraid to ask, or they don’t know how to ask, they don’t know what to ask. They don’t know what the reaction is going to be. But I’m telling you a little bit more than just thanks for your service.”

Adamson says that having those difficult conversations can sometimes help them feel more comfortable, but he also knows that doesn’t help everyone. He says if you can at least shake a veteran’s hand and tell them thank you, that can go a long way.

He also encourages other veterans to try therapy to cope with any triggers you may have or struggles you’re going through this time of year.

“I’m going through it too. You know, sometimes I may have a smile on my face. But when I go home, there’s nobody there. You know what I mean? And that’s when that’s when your tribe kicks in, ‘hey, man, are you? How are you doing?’”

