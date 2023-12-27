‘Nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack’: Cardiologist says more people die of heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan.1 than any other time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While the holiday season can often be filled with making pleasant memories, the switch-up in our typical routines can be deadly, according to the American Heart Association.

Heart attacks and the holidays are unfortunately two things that go hand-in-hand.

Research shows that more people die from heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than any other time of the year.

Dr. Frederick Meine, an intervention cardiologist with Novant Health, says there is a reason for this.

“People tend to stay home longer with a heart attack. And by the time they show up to the hospital, it’s oftentimes too late to be able to take care of them, even though they’re getting the same excellent care Christmas week that they are every other week of the year,” said Dr. Meine.

Dr. Meine says people often don’t want to burden family members or ruin the holiday by going to the hospital.

“But nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack,” said Dr. Meine.

There is no prototype for people at risk.

“Unfortunately, everybody’s susceptible to a heart attack, we learn more and more,” said Dr. Meine. “You don’t have to be the classic 80-year-old smoker to have a heart attack lots and lots of young people have heart attacks every day.”

This makes it even more crucial for people to know the symptoms and signs of a heart attack.

According to Meine, this could be chest pain, shortness of breath, pain down your arm or pain up into your neck.

“No two people have the same symptoms for a heart attack,” said Dr. Meine. “But it’s something that if it worries you, it’s something that worries me.”

But health officials say there are ways to prevent a heart attack, by exercising daily and getting up and moving, you can still have your cake and eat it too.

“I think for most people, it’s just the availability, there’s more treats and like novelty items around this time of year that we don’t always have around all year round,” said Sarah Parrish, a wellness dietician with Novant Health.

Parrish says it all comes down to portion control and balance.

“Enjoy food because it’s okay to enjoy food. And for most of us, it’s in our culture to celebrate with food and drinks and things like that. We can do that in a healthy way. Not by substituting it or avoiding it, but really just like with what else we’re doing around that time,” said Parrish.

Parrish also says that if you monitor your drinking habits at those New Year’s parties, that can also be crucial when it comes to your health.

She suggests having mocktails or drinking water in between alcoholic beverages.

She says little tips like that allow us to still indulge in the drink or the dessert without overdoing it and compromising our health.

