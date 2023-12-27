Senior Connect
No injuries following overturned vehicle on NC 211 near Supply

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities responded to an overturned vehicle near Supply at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to a representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver was headed west when they approached backed-up traffic.

The driver swerved and overturned, coming to a rest in a ditch near Hewettown Road SW. No injuries were reported and the driver was cited for failure to maintain lane control.

