No injuries following overturned vehicle on NC 211 near Supply
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities responded to an overturned vehicle near Supply at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
According to a representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver was headed west when they approached backed-up traffic.
The driver swerved and overturned, coming to a rest in a ditch near Hewettown Road SW. No injuries were reported and the driver was cited for failure to maintain lane control.
