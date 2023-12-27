Local Organization Kicks Off Week-Long Kwanza Celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People gathered at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Tuesday evening for the first of seven-nights of the Kwanza celebration. Each night of Kwanza represents a different principal of the non-religious holiday, which is observed in the US to honor African American ancestral roots. Each principal is marked by the lighting of a new candle on the kinara, a seven-branched candelabra.

Umoja: Meaning ‘Unity’ in Swahili.

Kujichagulia: Meaning ‘Self Determination’.

Ujima: Translating to ‘Collective Work and Responsibility’ or uplifting your community.

Ujamaa: Meaning ‘Cooperation’ or to build and maintain businesses within the community.

Nia: Meaning ‘Purpose’ in the community.

Kuumba: Meaning ‘Creativity’ or “leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.”

Imani: The final principal; translated to ‘Faith’ in “our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.”

“Without those principles in our life, it’s hard for us to have that balance going into a new year. So, we’re happy to be here at Saint Mark’s Jackson Hall celebrating Kwanza with the community,” Islah Speller, Founder & Executive Director of the Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation said.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s roots date back to 1869. According to its website, the church was built by “colored members of the Protestant Episcopal denomination,” which Speller says makes the celebration and its location even more important.

“We call it a culture celebration, because we are celebrating the rich African American history, lifestyle and culture, within the community. So, it’s a culture celebration and we invite, everyone. Everyone is invited,” Speller said.

As part of the seven days of celebration, lasting through Jan. 1, organizers are holding a pop-up marketplace, exchange table, food and live music.

According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture; Kwanza was started in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a Black nationalist and professor of Pan-African studies at California State University at Long Beach, following the Watts Riots/Watts Rebellion in California on August 11, 1965. The riots: just outside of Los Angeles, stemmed from a traffic stop that broke into a scuffle between Stepbrothers Marquette and Ronald Frye and a California Highway Patrol officer.

In all, the Watts Riots/Watts Rebellion last six days, resulting in 34 deaths, 1,032 injuries and 4,000 arrests and over $40 million in damages.

