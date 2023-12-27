Investigation underway after neighbors find anti-semitic materials in Spring Mill Plantation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers are still investigating what they are calling an anti-Semitic incident that happened over the holiday weekend in Calabash.

Neighbors say they woke up on Christmas Eve morning to a less-than-pleasant surprise.

Ziplock bags were left on the driveway of several residences in Spring Mill Plantation. Each bag is filled with flyers telling hateful lies about the Jewish community

As of now, there’s still no one being held responsible for distributing them.

This all comes just a month after similar materials were distributed in Carolina Shores.

Dozens of people in the neighborhood say they are appalled, confused, and saddened by these materials.

Several of the neighbors said they didn’t understand why someone felt the need to impose hateful opinions onto people trying to celebrate the holiday season this weekend.

Ring doorbell footage shows a car dropping off the bag at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning and then driving off to the next house.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says this is not a hate crime in the state of North Carolina, and hypothetically, the person responsible, would likely only face littering and/or trespassing charges.

Neighbors are now even more frustrated after learning doing something like this is not a hate crime in North Carolina.

The people of Spring Mill Plantation are asking why they can’t be charged with more serious charges so that an incident like this never happens in their neighborhood again.

Investigators are now asking anyone with any information to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office hoping it could lead to a break in this case.

