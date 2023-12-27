‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - JuanCarlos de Alba purchased two homes in Loris, along Heritage Road just three months ago and he said it had not been an easy move.

De Alba said since he purchased the homes, one for him and his family and the other for a relative and their family, there have been three drive-by shootings he said seem to target his homes.

“I’m not really sure what’s going on. I’m still kind of new to the area. I’m scared for my kids,” said de Alba.

The latest incident happened around 5 p.m. Christmas afternoon.

“A white car pulled up and fired the shots,” said de Alba.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video de Alba installed after the first two shootings a few weeks back.

“We were not at home yesterday, but the last two times we were home,” said de Alba.

In the video shared with WMBF News, a white four-door vehicle traveling along Heritage Road pulls up to Patricia Court and opens fire. The vehicle then speeds away, continuing on Heritage Road.

Thankfully no one was struck by gunfire, but there is damage to one of the homes, and two vehicles parked in the driveways.

Although de Alba does not know who the intended target of the shootings is, he is certain it isn’t him or his family.

“Talking with other people, they say the people responsible for the shooting have been over here before I got here in the last three months,” said de Alba.

De Alba said he has made a report with Horry County Police in all three incidents and hopes they can catch the person or persons responsible.

“I really hope the police can do something. I hope they can help more so my family can be safe,” said de Alba.

WMBF News has contacted the Horry County Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

