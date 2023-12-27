Holly Ridge extends hotel stay for former Holly Plaza residents

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Holly Ridge announced that former residents of the Holly Plaza Apartments can stay at the hotel in Jacksonville until Monday, Jan. 15.

In the announcement, the town states that the decision comes as it “has not heard back from other sources.”

Former residents of the Holly Plaza Apartments began to move out in October due to mold issues.

In November, the town council voted unanimously to abandon repairs of the apartments due to cost.

The full statement from the town is as follows:

“Good evening, The Town of Holly Ridge has not heard back from other sources, so the Town Council has decided to extend the hotel another 14 days. Check-out will be the morning of January 15th.

It is imperative that all who wish to settle with the Town make an appointment as the deadline is the 29th at 5pm. You can request an appointment directly through the Town Hall, you are not required to speak with the Town’s Attorney. There has been some confusion about that.

Once again, the USDA vouchers CAN be used with accepting the Town settlement lump sum. If you have not received your LOPE from USDA, please reach out to their representative- Eric Hixson immediately at 706.521.2224 and his email address is eric.hixson@usda.gov

Since the USDA and HUD vouchers cannot both be used in tandem, USDA vouchers are the only voucher options available. There will NOT be a HUD pass-through voucher.

Again, Manager Reynolds will be more than happy to provide satisfactory rental reference letters to any tenant and is more than happy to speak to anyone’s future landlord to explain the situation if need be.

Please understand YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MEET WITH ANY ATTORNEY TO RECEIVE YOUR USDA VOUCHERS. USDA can provide those to you directly. Time is of the essence!

Anything the Town can do to help, please let us know.”

