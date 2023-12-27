Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Holly Ridge extends hotel stay for former Holly Plaza residents

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Holly Ridge announced that former residents of the Holly Plaza Apartments can stay at the hotel in Jacksonville until Monday, Jan. 15.

In the announcement, the town states that the decision comes as it “has not heard back from other sources.”

Former residents of the Holly Plaza Apartments began to move out in October due to mold issues.

In November, the town council voted unanimously to abandon repairs of the apartments due to cost.

‘I was having a lot of trouble breathing and I was having heart palpitations’: Residents speak out on potential mold crisis at Holly Plaza apartments
The mold situation is now worse, and everyone at Holly Plaza has to leave
Town council votes to abandon repairs on Holly Plaza apartments, cites cost of repair
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
Resident files civil lawsuit against town of Holly Ridge over mold-filled apartments
Holly Plaza public housing location of relocated tenants

The full statement from the town is as follows:

“Good evening, The Town of Holly Ridge has not heard back from other sources, so the Town Council has decided to extend the hotel another 14 days. Check-out will be the morning of January 15th.

It is imperative that all who wish to settle with the Town make an appointment as the deadline is the 29th at 5pm. You can request an appointment directly through the Town Hall, you are not required to speak with the Town’s Attorney. There has been some confusion about that.

Once again, the USDA vouchers CAN be used with accepting the Town settlement lump sum. If you have not received your LOPE from USDA, please reach out to their representative- Eric Hixson immediately at 706.521.2224 and his email address is eric.hixson@usda.gov

Since the USDA and HUD vouchers cannot both be used in tandem, USDA vouchers are the only voucher options available. There will NOT be a HUD pass-through voucher.

Again, Manager Reynolds will be more than happy to provide satisfactory rental reference letters to any tenant and is more than happy to speak to anyone’s future landlord to explain the situation if need be.

Once again, the USDA vouchers CAN be used with accepting the Town settlement lump sum. If you have not received your LOPE from USDA, please reach out to their representative listed above.

Please understand YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MEET WITH ANY ATTORNEY TO RECEIVE YOUR USDA VOUCHERS. USDA can provide those to you directly. Time is of the essence!

Anything the Town can do to help, please let us know.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Lamont Jones
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Three people injured in Wilmington motorcycle crash
26-year-old driver faces charges in double-fatal crash in Fayetteville
Home for the holidays
Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home

Latest News

Mark Hyppolite
Wilmington police looking for missing teen
Dr. Meine says people often don’t want to burden family members or ruin the holiday by going...
‘Nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack’: Cardiologist says more people die of heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan.1 than any other time
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
‘Nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack’: Cardiologist says more people die of heart...
‘Nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack’: Cardiologist says more people die of heart attac