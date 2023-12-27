First Alert Forecast: clouds, showers to make gradual exit... chilly to ring in 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a disorganized low pressure system exits, your First Alert Forecast features dwindling rain chances of 70% for Wednesday morning, 30% by Wednesday evening, 10% for Thursday, and 0% for Friday through New Year’s Eve.

Keep your jacket on standby as temperatures will gradually chill as the atmosphere dries. Expect numbers in the 60s to near 70 Wednesday to wiggle down to the 40s and 30s for the last minutes of 2023. Then: a seasonably chilly start to 2024.

See details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

