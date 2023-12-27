SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A Tuesday night fire scorched the Roseboro Rescue and EMS building in Sampson County.

The fire was reported before 11:30 p.m. at the building at 400 E. Howard St.

WRAL News learned a passing driver notified 911 about a fire inside the building. There were no paramedics or staff inside.

The fire completely destroyed an EMS rescue squad, and sources told WRAL News the building is not usable in its present condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

https://www.wral.com/story/fires-scorches-ems-building-and-ambulance-in-sampson-county/21211674/

