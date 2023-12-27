Senior Connect
Fires scorches EMS building and ambulance in Sampson County

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By Jessica Patrick
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A Tuesday night fire scorched the Roseboro Rescue and EMS building in Sampson County.

The fire was reported before 11:30 p.m. at the building at 400 E. Howard St.

WRAL News learned a passing driver notified 911 about a fire inside the building. There were no paramedics or staff inside.

The fire completely destroyed an EMS rescue squad, and sources told WRAL News the building is not usable in its present condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

https://www.wral.com/story/fires-scorches-ems-building-and-ambulance-in-sampson-county/21211674/

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

