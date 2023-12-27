Eastbound lanes of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closed as crews respond to crash
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lanes of U.S. 17 are closed at the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge as crews respond to a crash, according to a CFMB representative.
Traffic is able to leave Wilmington at this time, but delays are to be expected.
Photos show that a semi-truck collided with a barrier near the Front Street exit.
Updates will be provided as more details become available.
