Boiling Spring Lakes police looking for teen missing since Dec. 22

Officials say that William Robert Duvall was last seen in the 1000 block of Morehead Road in Boiling Spring Lakes at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.(Boiling Spring Lakes)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old who was last seen on Dec. 22.

Officials say that William Robert Duvall was last seen in the 1000 block of Morehead Road in Boiling Spring Lakes at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

He is 6′4 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Officials believe he may be headed to the Jacksonville, N.C., area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department at 910-363-0011 or call 911.

