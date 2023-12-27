Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Amazon Prime Video customers will begin to see ads while watching their favorite shows and movies starting next year.

The company initially announced the plans to bring commercials to Prime Video earlier this fall but said the advertisements will now begin on Jan. 29.

Amazon said at the time the ads would allow them to “continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue to watch Prime Video without seeing the commercials.

Other streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ have already introduced a tiered subscription model.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Lamont Jones
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Three people injured in Wilmington motorcycle crash
Home for the holidays
Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home
26-year-old driver faces charges in double-fatal crash in Fayetteville

Latest News

FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes
Online shopping tops the FTC’s list of 2023 scams
Online shopping tops the FTC’s list of 2023 scams
Online shopping tops the FTC’s list of 2023 scams