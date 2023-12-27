Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona during Christmas weekend; 3 more winners get $50,000

Nobody won the jackpot.
Nobody won the jackpot.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) — Four lucky Powerball players won big in Arizona this past Christmas weekend!

Three winners won $50,000 and one player won a whopping $1 million prize.

Saturday’s drawing gave the winning numbers 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and Powerball 6.

The million-dollar ticket was sold at a Safeway in Queen Creek, near Power and Queen Creeks roads. A $50,000 ticket was sold at a Circle K in Tucson, near La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.

Christmas Day’s drawing gave the winning numbers 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

A $50,000 ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Goodyear on Estrella Parkway north of Van Buren Street. Another $50,000 ticket was sold in Tucson, this one at Chicago Bar on Speedway Boulevard east of Sahuara Avenue.

The next Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is estimated to be $685 million with a cash-out value of $344.7 million.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Lamont Jones
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Three people injured in Wilmington motorcycle crash
Family displaced following Christmas morning house fire
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Federal court decides in favor of retired engineer told by state to not talk about math in public

Latest News

Dr. Meine says people often don’t want to burden family members or ruin the holiday by going...
‘Nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack’: Cardiologist says more people die of heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan.1 than any other time
On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
‘Nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack’: Cardiologist says more people die of heart...
‘Nothing ruins a holiday more than a heart attack’: Cardiologist says more people die of heart attac