Weather impacting holiday air travel across the country

In Charlotte, more than 160 flights were delayed on Christmas Day.
By Faith Alford
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people are returning home from their holiday travels on Tuesday, and could run into a snag or two at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

According to FlightAware, 167 flights were delayed on Christmas Day, making up 13% of all flights in and out of the Queen City.

Much of it had to do with storms in other parts of the country. Powerful storms in the plains and Midwest put more than 725,000 people under a blizzard warning. With some of that still being felt today, it is still causing issues.

So far on Tuesday morning, there have been only a handful of delays in Charlotte.

Officials said for anyone flying out of Charlotte-Douglas, arrive at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights, or three hours early for international travel.

The free CLT app shows how long TSA lines are, as well as if there is any available parking.

