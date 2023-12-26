Senior Connect
Three people injured in motorcycle crash on 10th and Market intersection

(WAVE)
By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of 10th Street and Market Street.

A Wilmington Police Department spokesperson says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the motorcycle collided with an off road dirt bike.

The roads are back open as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Wilmington police are still investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.

