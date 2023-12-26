Senior Connect
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 13

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this thirteenth episode: Gannon revisits a rare January Atlantic tropical system on its anniversary and explores opportunities for radiant winter photography in the Cape Fear Region.

