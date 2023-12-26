Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office investigating scene in Wrightsboro

A WECT crew at the scene, the parking lot at 1930 Castle Hayne Road, witnessed about a dozen...
A WECT crew at the scene, the parking lot at 1930 Castle Hayne Road, witnessed about a dozen sheriff's office vehicles and evidence markers around the area.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST
WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated a scene on Castle Hayne Road in Wrightsboro early Tuesday morning, Dec. 26.

A WECT crew at the scene, the parking lot at 1930 Castle Hayne Road, witnessed about a dozen sheriff’s office vehicles and evidence markers around the area.

WECT has reached out to the sheriff’s office, updates will be provided as more details become available.

