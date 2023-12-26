Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Sheriff: Missing Avery County man found dead inside vehicle submerged in river

Officials state that Barry Hertel, 71, was reportedly last seen on Friday, Dec. 22.
Barry Hertel
Barry Hertel(Avery County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Avery County Sheriff’s Office stated that a missing Avery County man was found dead inside car submerged in river.

Officials state that Barry Hertel, 71, was reportedly last seen on Friday, December 22 at Lowe’s Hardware in the Banner Elk area of Avery County.

The sheriff’s office stated on Tuesday, Dec. 26 around 9:30 a.m. they received a call in regarding a vehicle in the river off NC 194 near Sam Eller Road.

When deputies arrived on scene along with emergency personnel they saw a silver vehicle in the river partially submerged with a male occupant inside.

Deputies were able to determine that the vehicle belonged to Hertel and they confirmed that he had died.

The NC State Highway Patrol will be conducting an investigation into the motor vehicle collision that resulted in a single fatality.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Lamont Jones
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wrightsboro
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Three people injured in Wilmington motorcycle crash
Home for the holidays
Home for the holidays: Woman who searched for two years finally finds an affordable place to call home
26-year-old driver faces charges in double-fatal crash in Fayetteville

Latest News

No injuries following overturned vehicle on NC 211 near Supply
‘I’m scared for my kids’ Loris man speaks out after home struck by gunfire Christmas day
‘I’m scared for my kids’: Loris man speaks out after home hit by gunfire Christmas day
Former residents of the Holly Plaza Apartments began to move out in October due to mold issues.
Holly Ridge extends hotel stay for former Holly Plaza residents
The holiday season can pose a big challenge to people struggling with their mental health.
‘The holidays are hard . . . and that’s hard for family to understand’: Veteran talks about mental health challenges during the holiday season
Army Veteran, Brian Adamson.
‘The holidays are hard . . . and that’s hard for family to understand’: Veteran talks about mental health challenges during the holiday season